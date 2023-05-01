8 state parks hosting Mother’s Day dinners

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There are eight Tennessee State Parks offering Mother’s Day dining on Sunday, May 14.

Parks restaurants hosting Mother’s Day dinners are:

Cumberland Mountain State Park

  • Homestead Harvest Restaurant
  • Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • $28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5,
  • Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.
  • Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert
  • 24 Office Dr. Crossville, TN; 931-484-7186

Montgomery Bell State Park

  • The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell
  • Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • $26.95 per adult, $14.95 children 12-under (not including tax, drinks; 18 percent gratuity for parties of eight or more)
  • Reservations required at 615-797-1611, option 5 or extension 1101, leave voicemail. Reservation cutoff date Wednesday, May 10.
  • Menu – Baked ham, catfish, fried chicken, vegetables, dessert
  •  Lodge Montgomery Bell at 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns; 615-797-1611

 Fall Creek Falls State Park

  • The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
  • Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • $32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)
  • Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13
  • Shuttle available from overflow parking lot
  • Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts
  • Fall Creek Falls State Park at 2536 Lakeside Dr. Spencer, TN; 423-881-5241

 David Crockett State Park

  • Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
  • Breakfast and lunch
  • Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity)
  • No reservations not required
  • Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage
  •  Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last
  • $21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount
  • No reservations required
  • Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts
  •  David Crockett State Park at 1400 West Gaines Lawrenceburg, TN; 931-762-9541

 Paris Landing State Park

  • The Restaurant at Paris Landing
  • Brunch
  • 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15
  • Reservations not accepted
  •  400 Lodge Rd Buchanan, TN 38222; 731-924-4300

 Natchez Trace State Park

  • The Restaurant at Natchez Trace
  • Lunch buffet
  • $17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)
  • Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.
  • Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken
  •  Natchez Trace State Park
  • 567 Pin Oak Lodge Road Lexington, TN; 731-968-8176

 Henry Horton State Park

  • Lunch buffet in Conference Hall, noon
  • $19, children $9 (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
  • Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222, cutoff May 9
  •  Seating in restaurant 11 a.m.-3 p.m., walk-ins
  • $10-$15 plated lunch (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
  • No reservations required
  • Menu – Baked chicken, baked ham, vegetables, desserts
  •  Henry Horton State Park 4209 Nashville Hwy Chapel Hill, TN 37064; 931-364-8205

 Pickwick Landing State Park

  • The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
  • Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • $16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)
  • No reservations
  • Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler
  •  The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
  • 120 Playground Loop Counce, TN; 731-689-3135

You can find more news from across the state here.

Categories: Local News, News, Seen On 7, Tennessee News

Related Posts