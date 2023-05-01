8 state parks hosting Mother’s Day dinners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There are eight Tennessee State Parks offering Mother’s Day dining on Sunday, May 14.

Parks restaurants hosting Mother’s Day dinners are:

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5,

Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert

24 Office Dr. Crossville, TN; 931-484-7186

Montgomery Bell State Park

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell

Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$26.95 per adult, $14.95 children 12-under (not including tax, drinks; 18 percent gratuity for parties of eight or more)

Reservations required at 615-797-1611, option 5 or extension 1101, leave voicemail. Reservation cutoff date Wednesday, May 10.

Menu – Baked ham, catfish, fried chicken, vegetables, dessert

Lodge Montgomery Bell at 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns; 615-797-1611

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)

Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13

Shuttle available from overflow parking lot

Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts

Fall Creek Falls State Park at 2536 Lakeside Dr. Spencer, TN; 423-881-5241

David Crockett State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

Breakfast and lunch

Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity)

No reservations not required

Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage

Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last

$21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount

No reservations required

Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts

David Crockett State Park at 1400 West Gaines Lawrenceburg, TN; 931-762-9541

Paris Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Paris Landing

Brunch

10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15

Reservations not accepted

400 Lodge Rd Buchanan, TN 38222; 731-924-4300

Natchez Trace State Park

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace

Lunch buffet

$17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)

Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.

Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken



Natchez Trace State Park 567 Pin Oak Lodge Road Lexington, TN; 731-968-8176

Henry Horton State Park

Lunch buffet in Conference Hall, noon

$19, children $9 (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)

Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222, cutoff May 9

Seating in restaurant 11 a.m.-3 p.m., walk-ins

$10-$15 plated lunch (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)

No reservations required

Menu – Baked chicken, baked ham, vegetables, desserts

Henry Horton State Park 4209 Nashville Hwy Chapel Hill, TN 37064; 931-364-8205

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)

No reservations

Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler



The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing 120 Playground Loop Counce, TN; 731-689-3135

