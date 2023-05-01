Avery Williamson Day to be held in early June

MILAN, Tenn. – The Avery Williamson Reach Foundation is hosting a field day in his name in early June.

He says from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 3, there will be dodgeball, tug-of-war, a sack race, a balloon toss, and an obstacle course, along with vendors on-site.

Avery Williamson Day is being held at the Johnnie Hale Stadium in Milan.

There will be teams of five only for competitions, and team members must be 13-years-old or older to participate.

All entry fees and sponsorships will go to the Avery Williamson Reach Foundation to help children and families in need.

You can sign up for the field day here.

