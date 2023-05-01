Lost in Jackson, TN
Bronson
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Lost
|Date Lost/Found
|04/22/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Jackson
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Forrest and Sunnyside
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Bronson
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Cat
|Breed of Pet
|Long haired
|Gender
|Male
|Age of Pet
|Young Adult
|Size of Pet
|Small (0-20 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
|Color/Markings
|Black cat with brown and redish undercoat. Gold eyes.
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Neutered and is very shy.
Contact Info
|Name
|Amy Malone
|Phone
|(731) 499-3053
|Email
|grimalla@yahoo.com
