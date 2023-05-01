Lost in Bradford, TN
Frito LOST in Bradford, TN
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Lost
|Date Lost/Found
|04/28/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Bradford
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|George Butler Rd
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Frito
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Dog
|Breed of Pet
|Mut
|Gender
|Male
|Age of Pet
|Young Adult
|Size of Pet
|Medium (25-50 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
|Color/Markings
|Black and tan
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Let him out and he ran off has not returned. Would be around Trezevant, Milan, or Bradford area.
Contact Info
|Name
|Hunter Partee
|Phone
|(731) 487-5094
|Email
|Erihpartee@gmail.com
