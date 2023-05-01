Lost in Bradford, TN

Frito LOST in Bradford, TN

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was
Lost
Date Lost/Found
04/28/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Bradford
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
George Butler Rd
Pet’s Name (if known)
Frito
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Mut
Gender
Male
Age of Pet
Young Adult
Size of Pet
Medium (25-50 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • No Collar
Color/Markings
Black and tan
Any additional information you’d like to add?
Let him out and he ran off has not returned. Would be around Trezevant, Milan, or Bradford area.

Contact Info

Name
Hunter Partee
Phone
(731) 487-5094
Email
Erihpartee@gmail.com

