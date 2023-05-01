City of Jackson’s election to be held Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — May 2 is Election Day in Jackson. Voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“You do have to go to your precinct. You do not come here at the election office where early voting is held. It is at your precinct. There are 18 precincts tomorrow,” said Lori Lott, the Administrator of Elections for the Madison County Election Commission. “We are allowing the Lester’s Fire Station city voters to vote at the Meridian Baptists Church. They will go on one side of the building and the Meridian precinct will be on the other side of the building.”

The election commission is doing this so city voters living in south Jackson in that specific precinct do not have to drive out to the fire station to vote.

Lott encourages all Jackson residents to find their polling location and make their voices heard.

“This is your voice. This is who makes all the decisions for our city. So, absolutely, it is important that each and everyone goes out and votes,” Lott said.

To find which precinct you can vote at, call the Madison County Election Commission Office at (731) 660-1796.

You can also download the GoVoteTN app and enter your information.

Remember, this election is only for those who live within the city limits.

