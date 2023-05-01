Community Bands holds spring concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Area Community Bands held their spring concert on Monday.







Union University’s GM Savage Memorial Chapel was full of music as the Community Bands’ two groups performed for a group concert.

The Symphonic Winds performed “A Night at the Movies,” including music from “Les Miserables,” “The Cowboys,” “Harry Potter,” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

The Swing Orchestra performed “Spring Break,” including “Bluff Point,” “Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most,” and “Willow Weep for Me.”

The Jackson Area Community Bands features local and area musicians who share their time and talent as volunteers.

Find more local news here.