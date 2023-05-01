Dr. Penny Schwinn to step down as education commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced a change in the Tennessee Department of Education on Monday.

According to a news release, Dr. Penny Schwinn is stepping down from her role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Education at the end of the school year.

“During her years of dedicated service, Penny has played a key role in our administration’s work to ensure educational opportunity for Tennessee students and secure the next generation of teachers, while navigating historic learning challenges,” said Lee. “I have tremendous gratitude for her leadership and wish her much success in her next chapter.”

The release says that Schwinn held onto the role for more than four years, accomplishing several initiatives:

School Funding Reform

Education Savings Account Program

Preparing the Future Workforce

Teaching Apprenticeship

Prioritizing Literacy & Learning Loss Intervention

Innovative School Models

The release says that Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds will be taking on the role, effective July 1.

“Lizzette’s significant education policy expertise and leadership make her well-suited to continue our work to deliver a high-quality education and expand school choice for Tennessee students,” said Lee. “I welcome her to Tennessee and appreciate her service to students, families and teachers across the state.”

The release says that Reynolds is currently the Vice President of Policy for ExcelinEd and has previously served as deputy legislative director for then-Governor George W. Bush, Special Assistant in the Office of Legislation and Congressional Affairs for U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige, Regional Representative for U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings and Chief Deputy Commissioner at the Texas Education Agency.

