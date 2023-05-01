Events this week in West Tennessee: May 1-7
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Click here for a list of LIFELINE Blood Services’ mobile blood drives.
Monday, May 1
- Jackson Area Community Bands Spring Concert (Jackson)
- Jim Jackson Golf Classic (Jackson)
- Pet Parade (Trenton)
- Prayer Breakfast (Dresden)
- Prayer Breakfast (Trenton)
- Taste of Dresden (Dresden)
- Teapot Festival (Trenton – through Saturday)
- Teapot Trivia (Trenton)
- Teapot Trot (Trenton)
- Tennessee Iris Festival (Dresden – through Saturday)
Tuesday, May 2
- Election Day
- 90s Pop Culture Trivia (Jackson)
- Bingo (Iris Festival) (Dresden)
- Col. Sanders & the Holy Smokes (Trenton)
- Teapot Flower Show (Trenton)
- Trenton Music Fest (Trenton)
Wednesday, May 3
- Baking Contest (Dresden)
- Community Churches Concert (Trenton)
- Salad Luncheon (Trenton)
- Senior Citizens Luncheon (Dresden)
- Teapot Festival Carnival Opens (Trenton – through Saturday)
Thursday, May 4
- Community Health Fair (Dresden)
- Community-wide Gospel Singing (Dresden)
- Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast (Jackson)
- Pancake Supper (Dresden)
- Rotary Golf Tournament (Dresden)
- Speaking of Art (Jackson)
- Story of Liberty Garden Park program (Jackson)
- Teapot Health Fair (Trenton)
- Teapot Festival Wrestling (Trenton)
Friday, May 5
- Billy Joel Tribute (Henderson)
- Car Cruise-In (Dresden)
- Demolition Derby (Trenton)
- Dream Center Challenge Baseball Tournament (Jackson – through Sunday)
- Elk’s Lodge BBQ Cookoff (Dresden)
- Fireworks – Teapot Festival (Trenton)
- First Friday Art Walk (Jackson)
- First Friday Movie Night (Savannah)
- Food Truck Friday (Milan)
- Food Truck Fridays (Jackson)
- Hatchie Bird Fest (Brownsville – through Sunday)
- Hub City Flea Market (Jackson – through Sunday)
- Iris and Horticulture Show (Dresden)
- Meat in May BBQ Cookoff (Trenton)
- Music Fest (Dresden)
- Rhythm on the Rails (Union City)
- Spring Plant Sale (Jackson)
- Teapot Cafe (Trenton)
- “The Little Mermaid” (Jackson – through Sunday)
Saturday, May 6
- 5K and Iris Festival Races (Dresden)
- Hatchie Bird Fest (Brownsville – through Sunday)
- Hub City Flea Market (Jackson – through Sunday)
- Iris Festival Parade (Dresden)
- McWherter Governor’s Luncheon (Dresden)
- Meat in May BBQ Cookoff (Trenton)
- Pickleball Tournament (Jackson)
- Scarlet Rope Cornhole Tournament (Jackson)
- Splash Pad Opens (Savannah)
- Spring Art Fest (Jackson)
- Spring at theLOCAL (Jackson)
- Spring Plant Sale (Jackson)
- Teapot Festival Parade (Trenton)
- “The Little Mermaid” (Jackson – through Sunday)
- Truck and Tractor Pull (Trenton)
- UT Martin Percussion Ensemble Concert (Lexington)
- Vintage Makers Music & Art Festival (Jackson)
Sunday, May 7
- Art Exhibition (Humboldt)
- First Presbyterian Bicentennial Open House (Jackson)
- Hatchie Bird Fest (Brownsville)
- Hub City Flea Market (Jackson)
- Royal-Tea in Berryland (Humboldt)
- “The Little Mermaid” (Jackson)
- Trevor Thomas Live (Jackson)
- Vintage Makers Music & Art Festival (Jackson)
Looking for live music? Click here to find a list of upcoming local performances, updated weekly.
Do you want your event to appear on our on-air Community Calendar? Email calendar@wbbjtv.com with all details and/or a flyer (content may be edited for display). Please allow up to five days for submission review/airing. WBBJ cannot guarantee all events received will air. You can also submit your event to our online Community Calendar which can be viewed on our website. Click here for details.
Do you want a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew to attend your event for coverage? Email news@wbbjtv.com with the event’s details and contact information for consideration.
Local Event Calendars
- WBBJ Community Calendar
- Brownsville, TN
- Carroll County
- Decatur County
- Hardeman County
- Henderson, TN/Chester County
- Crockett County
- Gibson County
- Hardin County
- Henderson County
- Humboldt, TN
- Jackson/Madison County
- McNairy County
- Martin, TN
- Obion County
- Savannah, TN
- Trenton, TN
Local Libraries
- Benton County Public Library System
- Bolivar-Hardeman County Library
- Carroll County Public Library
- Chester County Library
- Crockett Memorial Library
- Decatur County Library
- Elma Ross Public Library
- Gibson County Memorial Library
- Gleason Memorial Library
- Hardin County Public Library
- Humboldt Public Library
- Jackson-Madison County Library
- Lexington-Henderson County Everett Horn Public Library
- Martin Public Library
- McKenzie Memorial Library
- McNairy County Libraries
- Middleton Community Library
- Mildred G. Fields Public Library
- Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library
- Newbern City Library
- Obion County Public Library
- Parsons Public Library
- Ridgely Public Library
- Sharon Public Library
- W.G. Rhea Public Library
For more local news, click here.