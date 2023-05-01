Faye Chapman Hart, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Meridian Baptist Church, with Bro. Tim Bass officiating. Special Music provided by Mr. Grayson Noah Hart. Burial to follow in the Ridgecrest Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Meridian Baptist Church from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Mrs. Faye was born in Alamo, TN on June 9, 1946, to the late Ervin Chapman and Rual Ester Harber Chapman. She was a faithful member of the Meridian Baptist Church, joining in 1974, frequently singing special music, as well as a member of a gospel singing group. She loved owning and operating the “Shoe Palace” for over 50 years in Jackson, TN. She would spend many hours working in her flower beds and enjoyed sewing. She was also preceded in death by her daughter: Stephanie Rena Hart; and three brothers: Weldon, Farris, Doyle and one sister: Billie Chapman Terry.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years: Max C. Hart; one son: Jason Allen Hart; three sisters: Ann Poston, Peggy Reid, Leatrice Langston; She leaves the legacy of one grandson: Grayson Noah Hart.

In lieu of flowers, the Hart family requests that memorials be made to the Meridian Baptist Church, 161 Harts Bridge Road, Jackson, TN 38301 or to their favorite charity. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.