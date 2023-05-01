Found in Jackson, TN
Siberian Husky FOUND in Jackson, TN
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Found
|Date Lost/Found
|04/30/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Jackson Tn
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Sundown Drive North Jackson
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Unknown
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Dog
|Breed of Pet
|Siberian Husky
|Gender
|Male
|Age of Pet
|Young Adult
|Size of Pet
|Medium (25-50 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
- Wearing collar or harness
|Color/Markings
|Grey and white
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|None
Contact Info
|Name
|Stacy Babin
|Phone
|(731) 614-2656
|Email
|Stacybabin11@yahoo.com
For more information on Lost & Found Pets, click here. Special Thanks to our sponsor, Collision South.