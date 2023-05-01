Found in Jackson, TN

I am reporting a pet that was

Found

Date Lost/Found

04/30/2023

City where pet was Lost/Found

Jackson Tn

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found

Sundown Drive North Jackson

Pet’s Name (if known)

Unknown

Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)

Dog

Breed of Pet

Siberian Husky

Gender

Male

Age of Pet

Young Adult

Size of Pet

Medium (25-50 lbs)

Pet was (check all that apply)

Wearing collar or harness

Color/Markings

Grey and white

Any additional information you’d like to add?