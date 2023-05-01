Found in Jackson, TN

Siberian Husky FOUND in Jackson, TN

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was
Found
Date Lost/Found
04/30/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Jackson Tn
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
Sundown Drive North Jackson
Pet’s Name (if known)
Unknown
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Siberian Husky
Gender
Male
Age of Pet
Young Adult
Size of Pet
Medium (25-50 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • Wearing collar or harness
Color/Markings
Grey and white
Any additional information you’d like to add?
None

Contact Info

Name
Stacy Babin
Phone
(731) 614-2656
Email
Stacybabin11@yahoo.com

