Found in Jackson, TN

I am reporting a pet that was

Found

Date Lost/Found

04/29/2023

City where pet was Lost/Found

Jackson

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found

Beaumont Drive

Pet’s Name (if known)

Unknown

Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)

Dog

Breed of Pet

Labrador Retriever

Gender

Male

Age of Pet

Baby

Size of Pet

Medium (25-50 lbs)

Pet was (check all that apply)

Wearing collar or harness

Color/Markings

Brown tannish color

Any additional information you’d like to add?