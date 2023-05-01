Found in Jackson, TN
Labrador Retriever FOUND in Jackson, TN
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Found
|Date Lost/Found
|04/29/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Jackson
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Beaumont Drive
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Unknown
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Dog
|Breed of Pet
|Labrador Retriever
|Gender
|Male
|Age of Pet
|Baby
|Size of Pet
|Medium (25-50 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
- Wearing collar or harness
|Color/Markings
|Brown tannish color
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|He seems to be very friendly
Contact Info
|Name
|Katina Douglas
|Phone
|(731) 431-5218
|Email
|Kaleigh1107@gmail.com
