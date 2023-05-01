Found in Jackson, TN

WBBJ Staff,

Labrador Retriever FOUND in Jackson, TN

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was
Found
Date Lost/Found
04/29/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Jackson
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
Beaumont Drive
Pet’s Name (if known)
Unknown
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Labrador Retriever
Gender
Male
Age of Pet
Baby
Size of Pet
Medium (25-50 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • Wearing collar or harness
Color/Markings
Brown tannish color
Any additional information you’d like to add?
He seems to be very friendly

Contact Info

Name
Katina Douglas
Phone
(731) 431-5218
Email
Kaleigh1107@gmail.com

For more information on Lost & Found Pets, click here.

Categories: Lost & Found Pets

Related Posts