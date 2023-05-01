Grand reopening held for Jackson playground

JACKSON, Tenn. — A grand reopening was held for a local park on Monday.

The Wallace Road Park reopened with a new playground in a slightly different location.

The city says the playgrounds original location was in a spot where there were significant drainage issues.

So they have now built a new playground just up the hill from where they original once stood.

The city is also applying for a grant that will allow them to put a parking lot where the old playground stood, as well as a walking trail.

Certified Playground Safety Inspector, Christi David said they hope that all visitors will help them to keep the playground safe and clean.

“If you see any issues that need to be addressed, download our Ready 311 app so you can let us know what’s going on. But take pride in what we have here. We’re proud of it and we want them to be proud of it as well,” David said.

Mayor Scott Conger said this is just the beginning of a plan to fix up parks across the city.

