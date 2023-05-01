Millions of Americans took mental health self-test over past year, data shows

JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental Health America started Mental Health Awareness Month back in 1949.

They have released the 2022 report of their National Prevention and Screening program, which shows that over the past year, 6.3 million Americans took a mental health self-test.

Around 75% of those who took a test were 24-years-old or younger. About half those individuals took a self-test for depression, which is the most popular test.

Housing stability is a big factor in mental health. People that fall into these age groups tend to feel extra stress when it comes to their housing situations.

“So this is an awful amount of young people who are in a great deal of distress and despair,” said Mental Health America President & CEO Schroeder Stribling. “Again this is not inconsistent with other things that we’ve seen with what the surgeon general or the CDC has been highlighting for us this year as well. But, this really tells us that this is a problem we all must keep our eyes on.”

Mental Health America recently released their mental health toolkit titled, “Look Around, Look Within.”

