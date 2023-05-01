More than 23,000 pounds of trash removed from river

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 23,000 pounds of trash has been removed from the Tennessee River.

A news release says that from March 10 to April 2, volunteers and partners with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful held the fourth annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series.

Cleanup included:

  • March 10 at Pickwick Lake saw 3,230 pounds removed by 17 volunteers
  • March 11 at Kentucky Lake saw 6,806 pounds removed by 18 volunteers
  • April 1 at Cherokee Lake saw 9,219 pounds removed by 63 volunteers
  • April 2 at Nickajack Lake saw 3,974 pounds removed by 17 volunteers

“At one point, our boats were in the waters of four states in less than 24 hours, so this series really showcases how—regardless of state or county lines—we’re all impacted by our river and everything in it,” said Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. “The encouraging part is that we’re seeing a true difference that our volunteers have made over the years as we’re having to work harder to find litter in areas where we’ve held previous cleanups.”

