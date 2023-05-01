More than 23,000 pounds of trash removed from river

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 23,000 pounds of trash has been removed from the Tennessee River.

Though the cleanup on Cherokee Lake was ended after only 1.5 hours due to high winds, volunteers managed to collect 9,219 lbs. of trash. That total included 282 bags of trash, 89 tires, 3 semi tires, an ATV, and much more. (From Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Board VP Dan Breidenstein of Living Lands & Waters (right) helps a volunteer haul a heavy piece of dock foam that was separated from a dock by recent storms. (Photo from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)

Volunteers clean the shorelines of Nickajack Lake in Jasper, Tenn. during the final cleanup of the Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series presented by AFTCO. (Photo from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)

A group of volunteers stand proudly with one of the many piles of trash they collected on Kentucky Lake in a bay that was affected by tornados and flooding over the last few years. Their efforts resulted in two very full trash boats that totaled at 6,806 lbs. of trash collected. (Photo from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)

Volunteers prepare to head out after filling a trash boat carrying a total of 3,230 lbs. of trash collected at the cleanup held on Pickwick Lake. (Photo from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)



Volunteers filled up three boats on Cherokee Lake in the 3rd stint of the Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series presented by AFTCO. Here, volunteers have loaded into a boat with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Executive Director Kathleen Gibi as boat captain. (Photo from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)

Some of the volunteers from the Nickajack Lake cleanup, the last of the Grand Slam Cleanup Series presented by AFTCO, pose with one of the two trash boats that were completely filled, resulting in 3,794 lbs. of trash removed. (Photo from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)

Phillip Toon, a regular volunteer with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, helps the crew from Living Lands & Waters load up the trash onto KTNRB's boat on Kentucky Lake. (Photo from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful)

A news release says that from March 10 to April 2, volunteers and partners with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful held the fourth annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series.

Cleanup included:

March 10 at Pickwick Lake saw 3,230 pounds removed by 17 volunteers

March 11 at Kentucky Lake saw 6,806 pounds removed by 18 volunteers

April 1 at Cherokee Lake saw 9,219 pounds removed by 63 volunteers

April 2 at Nickajack Lake saw 3,974 pounds removed by 17 volunteers

“At one point, our boats were in the waters of four states in less than 24 hours, so this series really showcases how—regardless of state or county lines—we’re all impacted by our river and everything in it,” said Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. “The encouraging part is that we’re seeing a true difference that our volunteers have made over the years as we’re having to work harder to find litter in areas where we’ve held previous cleanups.”

