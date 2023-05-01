Sunny & Windy Weather Continues to Start the Week

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for May 1st:

Temperatures have been below normal for several days and that will continue until possibly the weekend. Sunny and breezy conditions will hang around through Wednesday with highs staying in the 60s. Clouds will increase Thursday and rain chances will return late in the work week as well. We will have the latest up to the minute forecast details and a first look into your upcoming weekend forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain clear tonight across West Tennessee and the winds will remain breezy as well and come out of the northwest between 10-15 MPH. It will be chilly tonight with lows falling down to the low 40s across the region. Temperatures could feel in the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning so be sure to bundle up.

TUESDAY:

Sunny skies will remain on Tuesday across the Mid South. Highs will again reach the mid to upper 60s staying below normal due to the northwest winds. Conditions will remain quite windy with sustained winds between 15-20 MPH. Tuesday night will again be chilly with overnight lows falling down to the low 40s for another night.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will again start out chilly in the low 40s before warming back up to the 60s by the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies again with temperatures staying below normal. Highs will again only reach the upper 60s or low 70s. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather across the Mid South. The winds will be weaker than on Tuesday but remain breezy at times out of the northwest. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will hang around to kick off our Thursday but clouds will be increasing as the day goes on. There will also be some showers chances return late in the day that will increase in coverage overnight into Friday morning. The winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest later in the day which should help us warm back up into the low 70s. A few storms could be possible as well as we wrap up the work week so we will be keeping an eye on the forecast. Thursday night lows will fall down the mid 50s due to the increase in clouds and gulf moisture.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms will be in the forecast on Friday. Some stronger storms will be possible but as of now, the overall severe weather threat looks quite low. The winds will come out of the southeast on Friday which will increase the humidity and help fuel some of the showers and storms. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 70s and expect mostly cloudy skies all day long. Some of the showers could linger into Friday night. Friday night lows will fall down to around 60°.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast as of now appears to be quite challenging. Future-casts are suggesting a chance for showers and a few storms but we are not overly confident in that scenario just yet. Highs will reach the upper 70s and possibly some low 80s if we get to the sun to peak through either day this weekend. We are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. The winds will come out of the south all weekend which will help keep the temperatures up but could lead to some rain shower and storm activity. Weekend lows will fall down to the low 60s each night. The weekend could bring the first round of above normal temperatures back for the first time in about 2 weeks.

FINAL THOUGHT:

April started out above normal, warm and humid. That led to several rounds of storms and severe weather. The middle and end of the month have turned out to be cooler and that has calmed down the storm threat across the Mid South. The cooler weather will continue to start the month of May. The next chance for rain and storms will return late next week. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring too although some low 40s look possible to kick off this week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13