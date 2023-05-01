TWRA says grants for habitat protection available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says grants are available to groups looking to help with habitat protection.

The TWRA says a total of $20,000 is available to cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups with stream clean-up projects and planting projects during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

They say there are five grants that can go to a maximum of $1,000 each for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects.

The TWRA says the grant could be used for supplies such as rakes, work gloves, and garbage bags; disposal fees for solid waste and tire removal; or to provide promotional items like project advertisement or T‑shirts and refreshments for volunteer support.

The deadline to apply is June 30. Find and download the application here.

For more information on the program, contact Della Sawyers in the TWRA Environmental Services Division at (615) 781-6577 or by email at della.sawyers@tn.gov.

For additional local information, contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist at the TWRA regional offices.

The Jackson office, which is in Region I, can be found at 200 Lowell Thomas Drive in Jackson.

You can call reach their office by calling (731) 423-6541 or emailing Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov.

