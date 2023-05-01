‘Voice of the Titans’ visits Jackson club

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization hosted a luncheon with a special guest.

“The Voice of the Titans,” Mike Keith has been with the Tennessee Titans for quite some time.

According to the Tennessee Titans website, from 1987-1998, Keith held posts with the Vol Radio Network, WIVK radio and WBIR-TV in Knoxville.

Their website says that then, the call came from Nashville to join the Mid-South’s new NFL team. Keith jumped at the new challenge to be “The Voice of the Titans.”

“The adventure of this offseason has really been the best part of the story. We knew it would be because we knew there were some things that we had to do because of the salary cap. And we’ve done a lot of good things, and now we’re going to try to take this thing all the way up to training camp and have the best possible team we can,” Keith said.

Their website says that in January of 2000, Keith called one of the greatest plays in NFL history, “The Music City Miracle.”

Their website says it was a last-second touchdown that gave the Titans an improbable playoff win over Buffalo.

Their website says that ESPN named Keith’s description of the play as one of the 10 best radio calls in American sports history.

