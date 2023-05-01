Walmart to host Wellness Day on May 6

Walmart says they are hosting a Wellness Day on May 6.

According to the news release, Walmart’s Wellness Day will include:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including those against flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B, and more

No cost to patient for COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Wellness Day reflects our commitment to make wellness more accessible and affordable for our customers, by offering a wide range of innovative products and services at an incredible value through a convenient, seamless omnichannel experience,” said Silvia Kawas, Walmart’s senior vice president of Consumables, Health and Wellness. “From over-the-counter medications to nutrition supplements, Walmart’s growing assortment includes both new and well-known brands and partnerships that help shoppers take charge of their health with affordability in mind. “I’m excited to highlight all the ways we continue to help people save money so they can live better.”

