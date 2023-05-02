10th annual Hatchie BirdFest to be held this weekend

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The 10th annual Hatchie BirdFest is being held this weekend.

The Birdfest is being held from Friday May 5 to May 7 in Brownsville. The three-day event will have a clean-up on the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge, live music, readings from bird experts, a Facebook Live and more.

