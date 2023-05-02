Auditions for ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Dreamgirls’ opening in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Your chance to take the stage in a beloved musical has arrived!

Auditions are opening up in the Hub City this month for productions of “Dreamgirls” and “9 to 5.”

The Ned’s production of “Dreamgirls” will hold auditions at 314 East Main Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m. from May 15-18. Roles are available for eighth graders and up, with show dates to begin on August 17.

Also, the Jackson Theatre Guild will be presenting “9 to 5,” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, beginning July 20. Auditions for that production will also be held at 314 East Main Street, on May 20 & 21.

For more information, click here for the “Dreamgirls” audition form, or click here for the “9 to 5” audition form.

