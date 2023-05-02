Chilly Tonight, Winds Weaken Wednesday, Late Week Rain Back

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
Joel Barnes,

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for May 2nd:

Some locations in West Tennessee dipped into the 30s last night and we are expecting another chilly night tonight with most of us falling into the low 40s. The gusty winds will finally weaken some Wednesday but the sun will stick around for one more day. Showers return to finish the work week. There will also be some shower chances this weekend but highs will reach the low 80s. We will have the latest timing on the potential showers this weekend and the rest of your forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Sunny skies remained on Tuesday across the Mid South. Highs again reached the mid to upper 60s staying below normal due to the northwest winds. Conditions were again quite windy with sustained winds between 15-20 MPH. Tuesday night will again be chilly with overnight lows falling down to the low 40s for another night.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will again start out chilly in the low 40s before warming back up to the 60s by the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies again with temperatures staying below normal. Highs will again only reach the upper 60s or low 70s. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather across the Mid South. The winds will be weaker than on Tuesday but remain breezy at times out of the northwest. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will hang around to kick off our Thursday but clouds will be increasing as the day goes on. There will also be some showers chances return late in the evening that will increase in coverage overnight into Friday morning. The winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest later in the day which should help us warm back up into the low 70s. A few storms could be possible as well as we wrap up the work week so we will be keeping an eye on the forecast. Thursday night lows will fall down the mid 50s due to the increase in clouds and gulf moisture.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms will be in the forecast on Friday. Some stronger storms will be possible but as of now, the overall severe weather threat looks quite low. The winds will come out of the southeast on Friday which will increase the humidity and help fuel some of the showers and storms. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 70s and expect mostly cloudy skies all day long. Some of the showers could linger into Friday night. Friday night lows will fall down to around 60°.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast as of now appears to be quite challenging. Future-casts are suggesting a chance for showers and a few storms but we are not overly confident in that scenario just yet. Current thought is that we will see rain early Saturday morning and dry out by Saturday afternoon. The rain may stay away from Saturday afternoon until Sunday late evening. Highs will reach the upper 70s and possibly some low 80s if we get to the sun to peak through either day this weekend. We are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. The winds will come out of the south all weekend which will help keep the temperatures up but could lead to some rain shower and storm activity. Weekend lows will fall down to the low 60s each night. The weekend could bring the first round of above normal temperatures back for the first time in about 2 weeks.

FINAL THOUGHT:

April started out above normal, warm and humid. That led to several rounds of storms and severe weather. The middle and end of the month have turned out to be cooler and that has calmed down the storm threat across the Mid South. The cooler weather will continue to start the month of May. The next chance for rain and storms will return late next week. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring too although some low 40s look possible to kick off this week.  You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

