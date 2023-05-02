City selected for third annual Housing Solutions Lab

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson says it was chosen for the third annual Housing Solutions Lab Peer Cities Network.

The city says that this will be an eight-month opportunity that brings together leaders from cities around the country to engage with their peers, policy experts, and housing researchers to address pressing local housing challenges.

The city says this program will provide technical assistance to these cities in areas such as data analysis, community engagement, and policy implementation, while local housing officials will share insights and build connections based on their shared expertise.

“I am thrilled that Jackson has been selected as a city team for the Peer Cities Network,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “This opportunity will allow us to collaborate with leaders from other cities, engage with policy experts, and share our unique perspective on local housing challenges.”

The city says they were chosen from a strong pool of applicants, which included small and midsize cities.

