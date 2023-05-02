Final election results in, runoff to be held

JACKSON, Tenn. — The final results are in for Jackson’s May 2 election.

In the mayoral race, neither Ray Condray or Scott Conger reached the required percentage to win the election.

According to Lori Lott, with the Madison County Election Commission, a runoff is set for June 13.

“Well, you look back four years ago, 34% of the vote to today 47% of the vote, and another person in the race, and I think that’s a great percentage. And look where we ended up, last go around was 63%. So it’s an exciting time. Six more weeks. It just gives us a chance to talk about our accomplishments and the great things going on in Jackson,” Conger said.

“So we’re very excited about the next six weeks that are coming up. This has been incredible so far, the amount of support that we’ve had, the amount of people that have come out, and they have just been awesome as far as donations, as far as support, as far as hard work, as far as getting out and campaigning. Our initial goal, when we launched this, was to reach this point,” Condray said.

Early voting will begin May 24 and continue to June 8. Click here for more election results.

This is the second time Conger has been in a run-off for the mayoral race.

Mayor — City of Jackson 8,362

Find more local news here.