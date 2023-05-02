J.W. Allen, age 84, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Louise Yager Allen, departed this life Monday afternoon, May 1, 2023 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

J.W. was born February 18, 1939 in Marshall County, Mississippi, the son of the late Herbert Allen, Sr. and Odera Holmes Allen. He received his education at Moscow Elementary School and was a business owner of a fencing company for many years. He was married May 23, 1981 to Louise Yager Allen and was a member of First Baptist Church of Macon.

J.W. enjoyed fishing, competing in lawn mower pulling competitions and Alabama football. He loved the many special times he had with his family and friends and will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Mr. Allen is survived by his wife who he married May 23, 1981, Louise Allen of Moscow, TN; two daughters, Jerry Lung (Roger) of Millington, TN and Carrie McClain (Robert) of Albuquerque, NM; his son, Jonathan Allen of Moscow, TN; two brothers, Herbert Allen, Jr. (Dot) of Moscow, TN and Richard Allen (Barbara) of Moscow, TN; eleven grandchildren, over twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Waldrop; two sons, J.W. Allen, Jr. and Lonnie Allen; two sisters, Peg McClure and Laura Tice; four brothers, Charlie Edward Allen, Stanley G. Allen, Tom Allen and Joe Allen; his grandson, Daniel Allen; and his great-granddaughter, Alyssa Rogers.

Funeral Services for Mr. Allen will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Mike Haggard and Bro. Jerry Boylan. Interment will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Allen will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jonathan Allen, Johnny Box, Larry Olson, Keith Cannon, Matt Geater, Jason Green, Jason Kee and David Berretta. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Macon First Baptist Church: Jerry Culver, Larry Kennon, Dennis Roberts, Rich Garrett, Bo Fletchall, Rodney Stillman, David Baird, Johnny Houston, Denis Krauss, Chris Campbell, Lynn Burke, Jimmy Harris, Allen Cook, Ricky Kitchens, J.T. Stamper, W.L. Murray and Don Blackburn.

