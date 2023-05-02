James Arness Young, Age 61, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home in Jackson, TN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Oakfield Baptist Church, 3527 Old Medina Road, Oakfield, TN at 3:00 P.M.

Mr. Young was born in Steele, MO, on October 16, 1961, to the late Streety Young and Bessie Smith Young. He was a self-employed auto mechanic. Mr. Young proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He loved nothing more than to have a cold drink and talk with his friends and loved ones. He also enjoyed fishing. Also preceding him in death was his first wife of 19 years: Lisa Ann Young; his second wife of over 19 years: Lisa Lynn Young; Four brothers: Bobby, Floyd, Lloyd and Ed; six sisters: Rhonda Faye, Nancy Jean, Bonnie, Christine, Dean and Linda.

He is survived by two sons: Scotty Wayne Kimble and Brian Keith Rogers; two daughters: Stephanie Ann Young and Brianna Lynn Rogers all of Jackson, TN; six sisters: Marie Young, Ann Bryan, Connie White, Shelia Kay, Maxine Kelley and Brenda; He leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Emma and Elliot.

