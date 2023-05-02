Lineup announced for The AMP’s Summer Concert series

JACKSON, Tenn. — Music will continue to fill the air of downtown Jackson as The Amp announces the return of its Summer Concert Series.

Connecting Memphis’ Beale Street to Nashville’s Music Row, a press release reminds of the Hub City and West Tennessee’s rich musical legacy, and invites the community to join to celebrate it.

The 2023 season will kick off on May 19 at Jackson’s award-winning music venue, located behind the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market and within walking distance of the Jackson Walk.

The series will feature nine free performances, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night. Artists joining the lineup this year include King Beez, LOLO, Kimberlie Helton Band, Stacy Mitchhart, Magi, Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, Jimmy Church Band, Tyler Goodson, and Bryan Moffit.

Guests are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the open-air venue, which features a range of free parking nearby. Picnic baskets are also welcome, and guests can also visit one of the food concessions offered.

Updates will be posted to the AMP’s Facebook page in the event of rain.

