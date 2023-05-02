Local police department says scammers posing as chief

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local police department says scammers are posing as their chief.

The Savannah Police Department shared on Facebook that calls are being made to potential victims, with the scammer claiming to be Chief Michael Pitts.

The scammer then asks the potential victim to send them $800 on a prepaid credit card in order to prevent the FBI from raiding their home.

The Savannah Police Department is reminding everyone that they will never call and ask for money, and that if you suspect the call to be a scam, hang up and call the department itself.

