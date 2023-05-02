Local school system recognizes ‘Most Valuable Parents’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system held an event to honor parents and community members on Tuesday.

The Jackson-Madison County School System held a Parent Appreciation Luncheon at Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson.

The event was held to recognize a number of parents and community volunteers for their service to the school system throughout the school year.

“Principals were able to select two or three parents from their school to be recognized today. We do this annually. This is our fifth year hosting this event, and we also recognized our committees, like our Parent Advisory Committee, which is made up of teachers, parents and community partners,” said Angela Searcy, the Title One Parent Engagement Coordinator.

The parents were rewarded with certificates and awards, in which they were named the “Most Valuable Parent.”

“The principals are the ones who select parents who have just really established a connection within the schools and to put in mentorship and volunteer hours, PTO, going to games. Those parents have really stood out. That’s why it’s called the Most Valuable Parent program, which is why we kind of dressed up like MVPs, a sports team,” said Rhonda Bigham, the Director of Social and Behavioral Services.

With the Jackson-Madison County School System growing more and more each year, it is encouraged for more parents and community members to get involved.

“Any community partners that are interested in giving back, this opportunity is for our parents, but we also appreciate the community support and our district leaders support. Without their support and encouragement, we would not be able to do this,” Searcy said.

The featured speaker, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ricky Catlett, gave a speech in which he emphasized the importance of the upbringing of the younger generation.

He also thanked the parents for investing time and effort into their children’s future. The school system, overall, is grateful for all the support received.

The Jackson-Madison County School System will hold this event every year towards the end of the school year.

