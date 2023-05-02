Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. His remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m until time of Service. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery at Parker Crossroads in Wildersville, Tennessee.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

Mr. Frank “Bear” Carpenter, Jr. was born on August 23, 1950 in East St. Louis, IL. He departed this life on April 23, 2023.

