Mugshots : Madison County : 4/28/23 – 5/02/23

Cardell Ivie Cardell Ivie: Schedule VI drug violations, leaving the scene of accident

Amber Lee Amber Lee: Failure to appear

Bobby Reynolds Bobby Reynolds: Sex offender registry violations

Brianna Morgan Brianna Morgan: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Bridget Smith Bridget Smith: Violation of probation



Charity Utley Charity Utley: Simple domestic assault

Crystal Trice Crystal Trice: Failure to appear

Daniel Stonum Daniel Stonum: Violation of community corrections

Darrell Wilson Darrell Wilson: Shoplifting

Destyon Brown Destyon Brown: Violation of probation, aggravated domestic assault, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, assault, vandalism Destyon Brown: Violation of probation, aggravated domestic assault, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, assault, vandalism



Dustin Kuiper Dustin Kuiper: Public intoxication

Eddie Byrd Eddie Byrd: Theft ($60k+)

Eric Echols Eric Echols: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Eric Echols: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Jacoby Reedy Jacoby Reedy: Failure to appear

Jamie Holliday Jamie Holliday: DUI, evading arrest



Jimmy Cruse Jimmy Cruse: Aggravated assault

Jimmy Nixon Jimmy Nixon: Violation of community corrections

Jo Chilcutt Jo Chilcutt: Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault

Juan Atilano Juan Atilano: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Justin Vaulx Justin Vaulx: Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest



Kayla Duck Kayla Duck: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Knox Chapman Knox Chapman: Violation of community corrections

Lance Emery Lance Emery: Violation of probation

Leahna Slaughter Leahna Slaughter: Contempt of court

Ljubisa Markovic Ljubisa Markovic: Theft <$999



Lorenzo Douglass Lorenzo Douglass: DUI, leaving the scene of accident

Marcello Smith Marcello Smith: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Matthew Bailey Matthew Bailey: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

Michael Davis Michael Davis: Aggravated domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

Mishon Beachum Mishon Beachum: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license



Ndeye Gueye Ndeye Gueye: Failure to appear

Richard Lawane Richard Lawane: Failure to appear

Valerie Lawane Valerie Lawane: Failure to appear

William Allen William Allen: DUI

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/28/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/02/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.