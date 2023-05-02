Vintage Makers Music, Arts Festival to be held this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A music and arts festival is making its way into the Hub City.

The inaugural Vintage Makers Music and Arts Festival, a free, two-day event celebrating art, music, and community, will take place in Jackson on May 6 and May 7.

This unique festival will feature more than 30 vendors selling art and vintage goods at the Farmer’s Market, multiple food trucks, and an exciting lineup of live music performances at the Amp on Saturday night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“I think it’s something Jackson has been longing for. Many people in town love vintage and sustainability and art of all types and music, of course. So there’s going to be something that everybody’s going to enjoy,” said Lakyn Bowman, the owner of Nine Oh Six.

The Vintage Makers Music and Arts Festival is presented by No Reverse Records and the Nine Oh Six, with headline sponsors Jackson Hidden Tracks and B3 Creative Agency.

The event is poised to become an annual highlight for the local arts and music scene, showcasing the vibrancy and creativity of the Jackson community.

