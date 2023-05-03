Services for Sally Kaye Sutton, 70, will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Kevin Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm and Wednesday, May 4, 2023 from 10:00 am until service time. Mrs. Sutton, a Telemetry Technician for Methodist Hospital in Memphis and worked for Cardiovascular Specialist Group in Memphis, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on November 3, 1952 in Clarksville, Tennessee to James K. and Margaret “Peg” Croskery Sterling. She was a member of McKenzie Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a member of the McKenzie Garden Club, the Book Club and Canasta Club. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Kent Sterling.

Survivors include her husband Dennis Earl Sutton of McKenzie, a sister Susan Sterling of Seymour, TN, and a brother James K. “Jimmy” Sterling, III of Memphis.

Memorials may be made to McKenzie Cumberland Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 16835 Highland Drive-McKenzie, TN 38201.

