A local club is raising money after two teens passed away

CAMDEN, Tenn.– After the recent deaths of 15-year-old Laiken Hancock on May 2 and 14-year-old Dakota Honeycutt on May 1, the ‘Ridin’ Dirty Jeep Club’ is starting a fundraiser for the families to pay for the funerals.

“You know one of the main things about our jeep club is we’re here to help this community and have some fun while we’re Jeeping but our main focus is to help our community and make it thrive for everyone,” said Steven Sharum, the founder and president of the Ridin’ Dirty Jeep Club.

The fundraiser is a jeep show that will be held on May 6 in the Auto Zone parking lot in Camden. It begins at 11 a.m. with food. Then from 6 to 7 p.m. they will have the Jeep show and motorcycle show. After dark, they will have a Jeep light show. This event is not just a Jeep show though there is plenty more to do as well.

“And then we also have a lot of raffle tickets. So, we’ve had all the way up to a, we have a really nice handgun that was donated. You have to be 21 and be able to pass a background check and go to the store to pick it up,” said Karena Mills, the treasurer for the club.

“We also have a dunk tank where you can come and dunk me and my own son and we may be talking a little smack but we’re going to try and raise some money for these kids,” said Sharum.

They will also have vendors there selling various items. Profits will go back to the Jeep Club to be donated for the funerals. The club was founded by Steven Sharum after his daughter passed away at the age of 17 in 2012 in a Jeep. Both she and her father loved Jeeps so he started the club in her honor.

The cost is $10 to participate in the Jeep show. All proceeds from the event go towards Laiken Hancock and Dakota Honeycutt’s funerals.