Clouds, Showers & Warmer Weather On the Way!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for May 3rd:

High pressure will continue to move in tonight allowing clear skies and the winds will go calm. Clouds will increase as the day goes on for Thursday and rain chances will return Thursday night and linger into the day on Friday. The showers will clear in coverage by Friday evening. The weekend looks pretty nice although we will be dodging a few showers or weak storms. 80s are on the way this weekend and will continue into next week. Catch your full forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Wednesday started out chilly around 40° before warming back up to around 70° by the afternoon. We saw sunny skies again but it wasn’t quite as windy as the previous few days. High pressure continued to dominate the weather across the Mid South. The winds will go calm tonight and the skies will remain clear overnight. Expect on more chilly night as Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will hang around to kick off our Thursday but clouds will be increasing as the day goes on. There will also be some showers chances return after midnight that will increase in coverage overnight into Friday morning. The winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest later in the day which should help us warm back up into the mid 70s. A few storms could be possible as well as we wrap up the work week so we will be keeping an eye on the forecast. Thursday night lows will fall down the mid 50s due to the increase in clouds and gulf moisture.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms will be in the forecast on Friday. Some stronger storms will be possible but as of now, the overall severe weather threat looks quite low. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for areas southwest of Madison County. The winds will be a tad breezy and come out of the southeast on Friday, which will increase the humidity and help fuel some of the showers and storms. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 70s and expect mostly cloudy skies all day long. Some of the showers could linger into Friday night. Friday night lows will fall down to around 60°.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast as of now appears to be quite challenging. Future-casts are suggesting a chance for showers and a few storms as confidence is increasing as to the timing of the weekend rain chances. Current thought is that we will see rain early Saturday morning and dry out by Saturday afternoon. The rain may stay away from Saturday afternoon until Sunday late evening when a few storms could pop up. Highs will reach the low 80s to mid 80s depending on if we get to the sun to peak through either day this weekend. We are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. The winds will come out of the south all weekend which will help keep the temperatures up but could lead to some rain shower and storm activity. Weekend lows will fall down to the low to mid 60s each night. The weekend could bring the first round of above normal temperatures back for the first time in about 2 weeks.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather and isolated shower activity is expected to dominate the forecast for next week. Highs on Monday will reach the low 80s but mid 80s are expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week looks to be the warmest weak of 2023 so far across West Tennessee. Lows each morning will only fall down to the mid 60s due to the high dew points from gulf moisture being ushered in from southerly winds. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to start to work week. Each day we are expecting some heat and humidity driven pop up showers and storms to develop in the afternoon hours. Overall the severe weather threat is low with these types of storms but they are difficult to forecast exactly where and when they are going to pop up.

FINAL THOUGHT:

April started out above normal, warm and humid. That led to several rounds of storms and severe weather. The middle and end of the month have turned out to be cooler and that has calmed down the storm threat across the Mid South. The cooler weather will continue to start the month of May. The next chance for rain and storms will return late next week. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring too although some low 40s look possible to kick off this week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

