Conger and Condray to face off in Jackson mayoral run-off election

JACKSON, Tenn.–Two Jackson mayoral candidates must face each other once more to win the race.

Following the results of Tuesday’s Jackson City Elections, with both not earning enough votes to win, Incumbent Mayor Scott Conger and Mayoral Candidate Ray Condray will once again face each other in the run-off election in the next few weeks.

Election leaders say fewer people voted in this election as compared to the last election. Condray says he plans to focus on continuing to encourage people to vote and receive their support to win the race.

“We’re really going to have to get people motivated to get out and vote. This last election there were only a total of a little over 8,000 people that voted. We’re in a city with a population of about 40,000 registered voters so, we want people to make sure that their voice is heard,” said Condray.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to Mayor Conger to talk about his plans. However, he was unavailable to talk with us at that time.

The run-off election is set for June 13.

This will be the second time that Mayor Conger will face a candidate in the run-off.