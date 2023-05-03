Dr. Billy Lones to become next Jackson Christian School president

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new president has been named for one of the Hub City’s private schools.

Jackson Christian School announces Dr. Billy Lones will become the school’s next president, effective June 1, 2023.

A news release states Lones has served 19 years in Christian education at Nebraska’s York University, and in 2008, he developed and designed curriculum for a criminal justice major and headed the department for many years.

In 2022, Lones accepted the position of Provost at York University, a role he will continue through the end of the ’22-’23 academic school year.

The release also shares that Lones is a product of Christian education, as he graduated from Madison Academy in Huntsville, Alabama, and went on to earn his bachelors and doctorate of jurisprudence from Faulkner University.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Lones to our Jackson Christian family,” Board of Directors Chair Brian Pearson said. “His years of experience in Christian education and his aptitude for leadership will prove to be invaluable on our campus and help move us forward.”

According to JCS, Lones plans to reside in Jackson with his wife and two children.

Click here to learn more about Jackson Christian School.

