Services for Eric Milton Knight, 63, will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Union Academy Baptist Church located on Highway 436, McKenzie with Brothers Jason Jackson and Tim Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at in Union Academy Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 12 noon until service time of 2:00 pm at Union Academy Church. Mr. Knight, the President of Fly-By-Knight Wrecker Service in Jackson, TN, died Monday, May 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born on December 2, 1959 in Nashua, New Hampshire to Richard and Doris Albro Knight. He was a member of Englewood Baptist Church in Medina, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Glenn Knight.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years Jenna Hardwick Knight of Trezevant, two sons Gavin Knight and Grayson Knight, two sisters Eileen Dunbar of Huntingdon and Elaine Boyd of Jackson, TN, and a brother Richard Knight of Lavinia, TN.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.