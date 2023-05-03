First grants for Families First program announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first round of grants for the Families First Community Grant Program have been announced.

According to a news release, the first round of 40 grant recipients will award more than $95 million in funding to organizations providing innovative direct services to support Tennessee families in need.

“We are honored to announce the 40 organizations that have been selected to receive Families First Community Grant funding to help us ensure that all Tennesseans have a pathway to self-sufficiency and economic prosperity,” commented TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter.” At TDHS, we understand that we have the greatest impact when we partner with community-based organizations to provide innovative solutions to better support families in need. With the help of these organizations, it is our goal to transform the state’s safety net for our most vulnerable citizens.”

The list of grants can be found here.

