Local hospital earns ‘A’ rating for safety

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A local hospital received an “A” rating for safety.

According to a news release, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County earned an “A” from the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit.

The Leapfrog Group assigns grades based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm, the release says.

“This is a great recognition to receive, especially because it highlights our staff’s commitment to providing outstanding care, even during challenging times,” said Susan Breeden, CEO and administrator of Baptist Carroll County. “We’re proud of our team for their continued dedication to providing quality care and patient safety.”

