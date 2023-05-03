Mugshots : Madison County : 5/02/23 – 5/03/23

Nakayla Morris Nakayla Morris: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Nakayla Morris: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Abdulla Sattarov Abdulla Sattarov: Shoplifting/theft of property

Amy Overton Amy Overton: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

Brandon Pittman Brandon Pittman: Violation of probation

Cody Catterson Cody Catterson: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Cordarrius Burton Cordarrius Burton: Contraband in penal institution

Deral Moore Deral Moore: Simple domestic assault

Devon Briggs Devon Briggs: Simple domestic assault

Isaiah Anderson Isaiah Anderson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Isaiah Anderson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Jake Wilson Jake Wilson: Schedule VI drug violations



Kamryn Brown Kamryn Brown: Violation of community corrections

Koreon Stinson Koreon Stinson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Koreon Stinson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Walter Small Walter Small: Schedule VI drug violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/03/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.