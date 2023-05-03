Multivehicle crash leads to traffic buildup on Parkway

JACKSON, Tenn. — A crash along North Parkway caused traffic to come to a standstill around 5 p.m.

The Wednesday afternoon crash involved at least three different vehicles with visible damage at the scene, according to our crews at the scene.

On scene, our crews could see Jackson Fire Department and Jackson Police Department working the crash.

According to the Jackson Police Department’s AtlasOne app, it reports that there was an “accident with injuries.”

A medical helicopter was seen leaving the scene and ambulances were present, but it is unclear how many injuries there were.

