Shoe fundraiser to support local production

JACKSON, Tenn. — Donating one pair of shoes could help a local production, along with a small business in another country.

According to a news release, Arrow Athletics Aerial Silks Program is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser to support their annual production of “House of Misfits.”

Arrow Athletics says the donated shoes will go to the Funds2Orgs network, who will write a check in return.

The new and gently worn shoes will then be redistributed to help small businesses in developing countries.

And at the local level, the check will support “House of Misfits,” an aerial arts performance that

those aged eight and up train year-round to participate in.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Julie Cartwright, a parent volunteer. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for the October show and have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Shoes to be donated can be brought 4450 US-45 in Jackson until June 31.

