Therapy dogs join local health, counseling team

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two new members have been added to a local health and counseling team.

The University of Tennessee at Martin says their Martin Student Health and Counseling Services now has two therapy dogs!

UT Martin says Dolly and Miss Doc will be available for counseling sessions and on-campus events with a goal of engaging the university community with student health.

“Studies show that students have a lower heart rate and less anxiety when they are interacting with dogs,” said Shannon Deal, the director of Student Health and Counseling Services. “We want students to have the option to be comforted by Dolly and Miss Doc after a hard day or week.”

Dolly and Miss Doc are only a few months old, and will continue their therapy training until their first birthday in October.

UT Martin says Neel Durbin, former director of Dyersburg City Schools, is working in conjunction with Student Health and Counseling Services to train the dogs.

“His philosophy is that we should lead the training, and he should lead us,” Deal said. “We will be working with the dogs daily, so it is important that they are comfortable with us and our leadership.”

You can follow the two new UT Martin members on their Instagram, @utmtherapydogtors.

