HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A multivehicle crash was reported along State Route 100 west.

According to the TDOT SmartWay map, the crash was reported at 4:41 p.m. The westbound lane is closed.

The crash occurred near 867 Vildo Road. The photos below were provided by a viewer at the scene:

THP reports along State Route 100 (6)

THP reports along State Route 100 (5)

THP reports along State Route 100 (4)

THP reports along State Route 100 (3)

THP reports along State Route 100 (2)



THP reports along State Route 100 (1)

The crash was reported by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

