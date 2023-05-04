2023’s ‘Evening of Giving’ held in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One sorority held an annual event to help other organizations across the area.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter held their annual “Evening of Giving” Thursday night.

The event was held at the historic First Baptist Church near downtown Jackson, celebrating fundraising participants and awarding other organizations that help our community.

“This Evening of Giving is so exciting. It gives us an opportunity to give back to our community by making donations to our community partners who are serving people here in the community,” said Kimberly Jones, the President of Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter.

Several local non-profits were awarded donations from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. during the event, equaling $6,000.

And children who helped raise the funds that made the award ceremony possible were recognized at the event as well.

