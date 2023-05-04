Annual spring sale to be held Friday, Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Master Gardener Volunteers will once again be collaborating with UT Gardens-Jackson to host their annual spring plant sale.

Annual spring sale to be held Friday, Saturday

Annual spring sale to be held Friday, Saturday

The sale takes place at the West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center in Jackson, beginning May 5 and going through Saturday, May 6. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days.

You can enjoy a great mix of tried and true garden favorites, as well as new and sometimes hard to find plant forms.

“You can always pop inside and shop inside for the Master Gardener portion of the sell. But we have a wide range of plants annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, fruits. We have a really awesome house plant section and even handcrafted garden art and some lightly used garden books,” said UT Extension Horticulture Agent, Celeste Scott.

For more details, visit UT Gardens-Jackson on Facebook.

The West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center can be found at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

Find more local news here.