Applications open for Leaders Education Foundation’s workforce readiness scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Education Foundation announces the next round of workforce readiness scholarships are now open.

A press release states the program awards up to $1,000 to students enrolled in workforce readiness programs or pursuing industry certifications though West Tennessee community colleges or the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

Students who may be interested can browse qualifying programs and submit an application online. Applications for the summer session will be accepted through May 12.

“One of the pillars of Leaders Education Foundation is to support workforce development in our community,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, Foundation President. “With employment needs across

our region, we hope these scholarships will allow more students to enter the workforce well prepared.”

The release states the scholarship funds can be used towards tuition, purchasing associated supplies, books or materials, testing fees, or other costs associated with the program or certification.

“These scholarships help to bridge the gap between tuition and other costs associated with each program,” Bentley said. “No matter a student’s path to the workforce, we hope to support when

it comes to the education and career goals of individual students, while also strengthening the development of our communities.”

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a member of Leaders Education Foundation. The release says anyone can become a member through a one-time donation of at least $10, and can then stay updated anytime new grants or scholarships are announced. Click here for information on becoming a member.

As a nonprofit serving the West Tennessee area, Leaders Education Foundation invests in the local community through scholarships, grants, and financial literacy resources. Click here to learn more.

