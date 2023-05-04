Community Baby Shower to be held downtown Jackson Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City is gearing up for a community-wide baby shower this weekend.

JKSN and Hub City Doula will be hosting the Community Baby Shower on Saturday, May 6.

The Community Baby Shower is described as a free educational event examining women’s and infant health topics.

Along with demonstrations from local agencies and organizations, the event will also offer food, vendors and door prizes.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.