Emma Lue Hunt
Funeral service for Emma Lue Hunt, age 88, will be Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at International Rivers of Life Church in Grand Junction, TN. Burial will follow in Grand Junction Cemetery in Grand Junction, TN.
Ms. Hunt died Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Northbrooke Health Care and Rehab.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Ms. Hunt will lie-in-state Friday, May 5, 2023 at International Rivers of Life Church in Grand Junction, TN from 12:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.