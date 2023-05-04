Lady Hawks head to Gold Bash

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King and the South Side girls’ basketball team are heading to Middle Tennessee.

King had a special celebration planned for the Lady Hawks, who finished the 2022-2023 season undefeated 34-0 after winning the TSSAA Class 3A state championship on March 11.

The group will travel to Nashville for food, fun and academic exploration.

“Just trying to have as much fun as possible. Just let them kind of let their hair down, you know. We went from August, basically June of last year, all the way until March of this year. So it’s an opportunity for our kids to just kind of relax,” said Brent McNeal, the girls’ head basketball coach.

“I’m very excited, and I’m mostly excited to spend this last moment, this last trip with my teammates because I’m graduating this year. So I just want to have fun and make it the best,” said Jakarrah Anderson, a senior point guard.

Trip highlights include a museum tour, capital visit, the Governor’s Office, plus fellowship and fun.

